Over 500 volunteers to participate in KARE For Kane 

Kane residents have a lot of pride in their community.

This will be clearly evident next Friday when over 500 residents will volunteer to undertake community cleanup, beautification and restoration projects.

The ninth annual KARE For Kane will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 10 — rain or shine.

The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE), a division of the Kane Area Development Center (KADC), organizes and plans the annual KARE For Kane.

Katie Johnson, one of the leaders of the event, has listed some of the projects for KARE For Kane.