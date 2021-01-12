PA American plans virtual information session

Pennsylvania American Water, who recently purchased the Kane Wastewater Treatment Plant, will be hosting a virtual information session on Thursday January 14th from 4:00 – 4:30 pm. This is the second information session which will provide information on PA American Water's, H2O to Help Others, financial assistance program. The program offers financial assistance for income-eligible customers in a variety of ways including grants of up to $500 per year, discounts on monthly water and wastewater charges, and water-saving devices and education. At Thursday’s session, eligibility requirements and the application process will be explained. Participation in the session does not require registration. Anyone interested in attending should visit https://bit.ly/2JWLHNA a few minutes before start time.