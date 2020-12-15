PA Game Commission Bear harvest statistics

According to current Pennsylvania Game Commission statistics, 1,169 black bears were harvested state-wide during the recent firearms season held Nov. 21-24.

Overall 3,580 bruins were harvested during the four periods of hunting held in 2020. Added to the firearms season are the early archery (17) held in selected areas; the combined archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms (1,971); and the extended season (423).

Numbers are down almost 1,000 from the record setting, 2019 total of 4,577 which passed the previous high of 4,350 harvested in 2011. There were 3,153 bear taken in 2018.

Of the total 2020 harvest Elk County sits in seventh place statewide with 140. Potter County leads the way with 187. McKean has a total of 87, Warren 86, Forest 61, Jefferson 76, and Clearfield County 157.

The heaviest bear was taken in Fulton County weighing 179 pounds. Potter County recorded two weights in the top-10 – (633, #4), (607, #9), and a 633-pounder was harvested in Clearfield County.

Top 10 Bear Harvest Counties: Potter – 187, Lycoming – 185, Tioga – 181, Clearfield – 157, Clinton – 149, Monroe – 149, Elk – 140, Luzerne – 124, Centre – 117, and Bradford – 106.