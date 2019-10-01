Pa. State Association of County Auditors Convention being held

ST. MARYS – Kathy Morton-McMahon, auditor for Elk County and deputy secretary of the executive board for the Pennsylvania State Association of County Auditors, opened the Pa. State Association of County Auditors’ annual convention at the Cobblestone Inn in St. Marys on Monday at 9 a.m.

This is the first time that Elk County was chosen to host this event, which is the 57th annual in the association’s history.