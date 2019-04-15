For the third year, the congregations of Tabor Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church of Kane have joined together in a palm Sunday worship and pilgrimage experience. The service in Palm Sunday began at the Tabor Lutheran church with Holy Communion led by ‘Rev. Bill Waterman. During the processional The congregations joined in shouting loud hosannas while being lead to the First United Methodist Church by OJ Nelson portraying Jesus leading a pony. The service concluded at First United Methodist Church with the children’s choir and Pastor Calvin Cook sharing a Palm Sunday message. A fellowship luncheon in Bartlett hall followed the worship service.