Parameters are given for student demonstration in Kane
By:
Ted Lutz
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
KANE, PA
Parameters have been outlined for those Kane high school and middle school students who choose to participate Wednesday in a nationwide demonstration.
The demonstration on the one-month anniversary of the school massacre in Florida calls for participating students to "walk out" of their classrooms at 10 a.m.
Video messages regarding the demonstration can be viewed on the Kane Area School District website.
Category: