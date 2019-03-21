Parks board backs court lighting extension

Keep the lights on a little longer at the tennis courts and basketball court at Evergreen Park on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Kane Parks Commission is making this recommendation to the Kane Borough Council.

Chad Greville, a junior at Kane Area High School, asked the borough in a letter to extend the court lighting from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on the weekend nights. He pointed out that the weekend curfew in Kane is 11:30 p.m.

The Parks Commission, an advisory board, discussed the suggestion at its meeting Thursday at the borough building.

By a 4-0 vote, the commission endorsed the lighting extension proposal and will send its recommendation of the Kane Borough Council.

Parks board members Garth Magnuson, Mike London, Tom Hartman and Mary Bizzak supported the idea. Board member Dan Farnsworth did not attend the meeting.

In his letter, Greville said the closing of the courts on Friday and Saturday nights should align with the 11:30 p.m. curfew for juveniles.

He said “minors” in Kane who “enjoy playing basketball and tennis on the weekends” at the park are “faced with a dilemma come 10 o’clock.”

He said the lights go off and the park is closed at 10 p.m., yet the youths “don’t have to be home for an hour and a half” to meet the 11:30 p.m. curfew.

“Where can they go?” he asked.

Greville, a member of the high school basketball team, believes the courts would be utilized until 11:30 p.m. “as a fun, collaborative and productive environment enjoyed by a wide spectrum of Kane’s youth.”

With the recommendation from the Parks Commission in place, it now will be up to the borough council to amend an ordinance to extend the lighting on the courts until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Parks Commission’s recommendation is for an 11:30 p.m. deadline for use of the courts. The board did not go on record in favor of extending the 10 p.m. deadline for other sites in borough parks.

Magnuson said he doesn’t expect residents living near Evergreen Park to object to the 90-minute court lighting extension on Fridays and Saturdays.

In other business at the 105-minute meeting, the Parks Commission:

• Welcomed Bizzak as a new member. She and her family reside at 317 W. Pine Ave., Kane.

Bizzak, a Wilcox native, is a 1992 graduate of Johnsonburg High School and now is a special education teacher in Johnsonburg.

She is a past president of the Wilcox Recreation Board and a past board president of the Kane Day School at the Tabor Lutheran Church in Kane.

• Heard a report from Mick Petruney of Kane, the coordinator of the new Eli McCloskey Memorial Skate Park at Glenwood Park.

Weather permitting, the skate/bike ramps have been opened for use, he said.

For full article, check the March 22, 2019 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican