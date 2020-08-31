A Part Of The 1900’s History

Displayed in the garden at the McKean County Fair is an antique hay rake that was owned by J. August Holmberg who operated a farm in Lantz Corners. The plaque reads, "Antique Hay Rake. This antique hay rake (Tedder), which is well over 100 years old, was once owned by J. August Holmberg who operated a farm in Lantz Corners, PA in the early 1900's. The rake was passed down to his son, Alvar Holmberg, who used the hay rake on his farm in Mt. Jewett, PA for many years. If this rake could talk, it would tell you of countless hours in the fields with men and women making hundreds of bales of hay on hot June and July days. This was certainly very hard work which showed great rewards at the end of the day. It is with great pleasure that this hay rake is being donated to the Good Growing Gardens in 2018 by Connie Holmberg Edinger, daughter of Alvar Holmberg."

The Garden at the McKean County Fair is done/donated by Good Growing Gardens.