Pennies are adding up

Waleed Shadhid, standing at right, manager of the University Korner (UK) convenience store at South Fraley and Chestnut streets in Kane, presents a monthly check to Michelle Palmer, the executive director of the Kane Area Community Center. Linda Eschrich, standing at left, is the assistant director at the community center. One cent from every gallon of gasoline pumped at UK benefits the community center, which offers a free after-school program for children Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Since the benefit began earlier this year, UK has given more than $3,000 to the community center.