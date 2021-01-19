Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Kane Republican
weather
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Shop-Right
Photos
Videos
Community Links
KADC
Kane Area High School
Trending Now
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 19, there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.
Harrisburg, Pa. – In honor of Pennsylvania State Senator Dave Arnold, who passed away on Sunday, January 17, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.
Today in 1935 Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo MS
You are here
Home
» The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 19, there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 19, there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
KANE, PA
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Harrisburg, Pa. – In honor of Pennsylvania State Senator Dave Arnold, who passed away on Sunday, January 17, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems
Library Resource Center dedicated in memory of Terry Ackley
Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, H.E.R. to sing at Super Bowl
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 19, there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.
View More
Poll
Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Choices
YES
NO
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Graftech International, St. Marys - Production Positions
National Fuel, St. Marys - Complaint/Service Person
Graftech International, St. Marys - Machining Production
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2021 The Kane Republican | 200 North Fraley, Kane, PA 16735 | (814) 837-6000
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Kane Republican.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password