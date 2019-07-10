Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps works on state parks projects

MT. JEWETT — A crew of 10 area young people is working on outdoor projects at the Kinzua Bridge State Park near Mt. Jewett and the Bendigo State Park near Wilcox and Johnsonburg.

According to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), “the highly acclaimed Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is a Wolf Administration initiative offering work experience, job training and educational opportunities to young people who complete recreation and conservation projects on Pennsylvania’s public lands.”

Now in its fourth year, “this program will help protect and restore public lands while providing young people with the knowledge to be good stewards of our natural resources,” the DCNR said.