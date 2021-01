As of January 5th, 89 UPMC Kane employees have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Mark Papalia, FACHE, President of UPMC Kane says, “At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for UPMC employees. We are excited about the reports of the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.” UPMC Kane has plans to start vaccinating about 50 EMS personnel in Warren and McKean County.