PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Carving pumpkins for display in park

These six children are among more than 100 who carved pumpkins Wednesday in preparation for the "Carved Pumpkin Walk" at Evergreen Park in Kane. The children, carving at a site at St. Callistus Catholic Church, include, left to right: Brooklyn Bressler, 7; Kaylin Engman, 8; Connor Asel, 10; Carter Saquin, 9; Brady Rook, 5; and Kendall Saquin, 5. The Kane Garden Club is holding the "Carved Pumpkin Walk" today and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days, rain or shine. More than 500 lighted carved pumpkins as well as scarecrows are expected to be displayed for the event. Enter the park at the path off Birch Street near the gazebo. Admission is $3 per person or $10 for a group of four. Children under the age of five are free.