PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Community Market underway in Kane
Friday, July 20, 2018
KANE, PA
The outdoor Community Market is underway in Kane. Fresh farm produce and other items are available at the market, which is held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. adjacent to the Classic Car Wash on North Fraley Street and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hamlin Bank parking lot. From left to right, Virginia Wadleigh and her 6-year-old son, Tony Eguez, buy items from Donna Nelson and her grandson, Robbie Peterson.
