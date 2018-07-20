PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Community Market underway in Kane

The outdoor Community Market is underway in Kane. Fresh farm produce and other items are available at the market, which is held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. adjacent to the Classic Car Wash on North Fraley Street and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hamlin Bank parking lot. From left to right, Virginia Wadleigh and her 6-year-old son, Tony Eguez, buy items from Donna Nelson and her grandson, Robbie Peterson.