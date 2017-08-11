Photo of the Week: Dollar General store at Lantz Corners

A new Dollar General store is planned for a site on Route 6 on the east side of the Barrel House Restaurant at Lantz Corners in Hamlin Township. Looking over plans earlier this week at a meeting of the county Planning Commission are, left to right: Ashley Weinman, senior real estate manager and director of sales for Penntex Ventures of Greensburg; Jim Trussell, chairman of the Hamlin Township Board of Supervisors; and Jason Paulovich, a member of the Gibson-Thomas Engineering firm of Wexford near Pittsburgh. The planners gave tentative approval for the project, which could begin this fall.