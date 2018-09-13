PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Kane Garden Club displays scarecrows

The Kane Garden Club is displaying scarecrows in 10 flower planters along Fraley Street in Uptown Kane. Some of the club members involved with the project include, left to right: Sunne Gregg (vice president), Barb Woll (president), Wayne Gregg, June Ross, Janet Bard, Linda Rich and Jeanne Iannuzzi. Bard is chairman of the club's Carved Pumpkin Walk, which is scheduled Oct. 5-6 in Evergreen Park in Kane.