Photo of the week: Major donation for skate/bike park
Friday, August 17, 2018
KANE, PA
The Collins Foundation has made a recent donation of $15,000 for the construction of the new steel skate/bike ramps in Kane. Taking part in the check presentation are Mick Petruney , left, the local project coordinator; and Rick Engebretsen, right, general manager of Kane Hardwoods, a division of the Collins Companies. With the latest donation, the Collins Foundation has given $55,000 for the project.
