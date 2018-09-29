PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Mother, daughters donate blood in Kane

Photo by Ted Lutz — Jamie McKinney, right, and daughters Brittni Nunn, left, and Stevie Schmidt, center, donated blood this week at a Blood Drive at the Kane Community Center. The three Kane women all donated units of "0" negative blood, which is considered the "universal" type. The Erie-based Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York held the Blood Drive.
Saturday, September 29, 2018
