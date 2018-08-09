Photo of the week: Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival committee

Shown above is the volunteer committee which has been planning the 48th Swedish Festival to be held this weekend in Mt. Jewett. The group includes, left to right, seated: Kim Carlson, coordinator for craft vendors; Penny Conant, treasurer; Leslie Davis, secretary; and Beth Carpenter, chairman; standing: Tom Geer, master-of-ceremonies for events; Tom Davis, technical coordinator; Lisa Johnson, Junior King and Queen coordinator; Lori Peterson, food vendor chairman; and Beverly Sitler, parade coordinator. Lisa Leschner, vice chairman, was not present for the photo. The opening ceremony is set for 6 o'clock tonight at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on East Main Street.

The closing ceremony is Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Center Street Stage.