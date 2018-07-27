PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Smiling faces at Camp JJ

Camp JJ, located at the Highlander Christian Camp in Wetmore Township, serves area children with special needs. This group of participants and volunteers includes, left to right, front: Makala Fritz and Breana Ewart, volunteers from Kane; back: Devin Young, a volunteer from Kane; Jeanette Smith of Mt. Jewett, camp director; Richie Climenhaga and Kendra Farnsworth, campers from Kane; and Tanya Aul Winston, program coordinator, with her 6-month-old son, Noah. The current three-day session ends on Saturday.