PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Volunteer firemen hand out helmets

Members of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department hand out plastic fire helmets Wednesday to kindergarten students at the Kane Elementary School. The group includes, left to right: Patrick Nowalk, firefighter; Matt Bressler, third assistant fire chief; some of the kindergarten students-- Samuel Menteer, Harper Risinger, Jack Peterson, Christina Royer, Conley Swanson, Brian Walters, Kendall Saquin and Calli Couch; Justin Menteer, president of the fire department; and "Norm" Schreckengost, captain. Bressler gave a presentation on fire safety. In addition to the helmets, the fire department presented kindergarten students with bags containing coloring books, crayons, information on fire safety and smoke alarms for their homes.