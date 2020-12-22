PIAA cuts number of required practices

At a special meeting Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Board of Directors voted to decrease the number of mandatory practices before starting regular season play from 15-10.

Schools across the Commonwealth are currently unable to hold practice or competitions until Jan. 4 per a state mandate that shut activities down beginning Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Several area schools have had preseason practices closed due to no in-person learning. The Ridgway and Johnsonburg school districts are closed until Jan. 11. Kane is set to resume in-person classes on Jan. 4.

“The Board felt it was important to establish a common theme for practices, where some schools started, some did not and some had a partial start. This will give member schools direction to return to competition on January 4, 2021, per the Governor’s order,” said the PIAA release.

The new measure, which is only in effect for the 2020-2021 winter sports seasons, allows teams, who had practices halted before the mandatory 15 was met, to pick up where they left off.

“If schools started practice, they need to complete a combination of 10 practices before a Contest is played. Those schools that completed a preseason – including those that have already played a contest – must get minimally 4 practices to resume play. This change accommodates all areas of the state including those that may be moving to a later January start. A reduction to 10 pre-season practices for all competing teams has been determined to be reasonable from a health and safety standard to start and is consistent with the alternate season schedule,” read the release.

Teams with one practice will have to hold an additional nine to meet the standard. The formula is followed thru six practices - which would need an additional four. Seven and up will have to also complete four practices regardless.

The ruling also will decrease the number of practices for sports requiring a school to utilize off-campus (community or private facilities) for their hosting of sports, specifically swimming, bowling, rifle, and gymnastics from 10 practices to five.

The PIAA release also noted virtual practices are not allowed and a school can’t shorten the days of practice before holding competing by holding more than one practice per day.

Schools looking to hold preseason scrimmages must hold at least five practices before doing so unless they have already completed six prior to the shutdown in which case they would have to complete four more before scrimmage/competition.

The Board also approved a change in the wrestling championships. The team championships were to be held in Hershey on Feb. 12 (AA) and 13 (AAA) but now will be held after the individual championships which are set to be held March 12 (AA) and 13 (AAA). Eight wrestlers will compete in each weight class in both individual tournaments. The date for the team championships has not yet been set.

“This schedule change is made to accommodate schools by expanding the number of weeks for competition in the regular season,” said Tuesday’s PIAA release.