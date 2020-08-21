PIAA gives fall sports the green light

Friday afternoon the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Board of Directors by a 25-5 vote approved going ahead with fall sports. A major factor in the decision was how well schools have carried out their COVID-19 health and safety plans that needed school board approval before beginning voluntary workouts.

The news traveled quickly across the area and the Commonwealth when it was announced at the PIAA meeting which began at 3 p.m.

Elkers head coach Mark Heindl as expected was thrilled with the decision. “I’m excited for the kids. They have gone through so much with being out of school since March and a lot of them losing their spring seasons. They then had to go through the ups and downs not knowing if they were going to play the last two weeks. I know that was tough. In my opinion, the PIAA made the right decision. Just to be able to get a chance to compete is pretty cool,” he said.

Ditto for Kane Wolves head coach Jim Hillman. “I’m absolutely ecstatic for the kids and everybody. It was a situation where it was a wait-go-wait-go-wait and it just wasn’t cutting it. Finally, we get to go and the kids are excited and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

PIAA board member, District 9 chairman, and Elk County Catholic athletic director Aaron Straub was happy to share the news. “I know our athletes are very much looking forward to having the opportunity to compete. It was a tough spring and we’re certainly looking forward to the fall sports season,” he said.

On Aug. 6 Governor Wolf and the PA Department of Health issued a recommendation, not a mandate, to postpone all K-12 sports until January 2021. The next day the high school sports governing body postponed the start of official practices for two weeks. In its release, the PIAA credited athletes, parents, coaches, and administrators in helping with the decision to move forward and stressed all involved to continue taking the necessary precautions.

“The PIAA Board of Directors has heard thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us. We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans. All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of all participants,” the release said.

Straub feels schools' adherence to the safety plans keyed the decision. “I think the reason that we are in the position we are able to play is that the schools did such a diligent job in formulating return to competition plans. They stuck to their guidance and really put a lot of time, effort, and energy into those plans. As a result there were no major problems throughout the state and with the schools that implemented those plans. I think if we would have seen if it was going to be a problem we would have seen it initially,” he said. “All the credit goes to the school administrators, the school boards, athletic directors, superintendents, and the principles for their hard work for sure,” he added.

Heindl complimented his players on their approach to the situation. “The kids have gone above and beyond by wearing a mask to practice and going through the temperature and symptom checks,” he said. “They wanted to play bad enough that they have had no problem following every rule that is out there,” he added.

The Elkers head coach who has helped lead Ridgway to four-straight District 9 titles also feels schools across the state helped sway the PIAA decision. “They’ve done everything needed not only in Ridgway, not only in Elk County, not only in District 9 but throughout the entire state. I think they saw that and I think that’s a lot of the reason why the PIAA voted the way they did,” Heindl said.

Hillman applauded his players as well and knows all must stay the course. “The biggest thing is we need to keep everybody safe and follow the guidelines we’ve been given. The kids should be proud of how they’ve done everything they’ve been asked. They have done an excellent job and I can’t thank the school enough for all they’ve done to help guide us,” he added.

It needs to be noted that while sports have been approved fans will still be absent. Straub addressed the situation following the meeting.

“The reason we can play is the fact that the Governor did not give an order to shut down sports. He gave recommendations. The governor has been very specific on a number of items which include 25 people maximum indoors and 250 outdoors and those are also specific to fans attending sports. It’s a very specific mandate so unless something changes on that with additional correspondences that’s going to stand,” he said.

Football season was to start Aug. 28 but will now be the week of Sept. 11 at the earliest. We could see golf actually start next week (3-day minimum practices) with the other fall sports of volleyball, soccer, tennis, and cross country after fulfilling mandatory practice days. There has been much discussion on schedule changes and Straub confirmed that to be the case.

“That’s not an idea that’s a reality. There are going to be many adjustments, there’s going to be many changes, and there’s going to be a lot of other modifications. Schedules are going to be very fluid items. Schools are going to want to restrict their play to certain geographical areas. Schools are going to have limitations on probably how many contests they can play and when they start so there are all kinds of considerations that are going to be given going forward to adjust within schedules,” he said noting the district’s athletic directors will be meeting to discuss the issue early next week.

The D-9 chairman said the change in gridiron schedules had been discussed earlier by the directors. “There was a proposal a number of weeks ago for a revamping of the football schedules that was defeated. Maybe there’s some interest in doing that league-wide. I don’t know. That will be interesting to see,” he said.

For now, things are a go but there are unknowns still out there about COVID and still work to be done according to Straub. “The next hurdle is going to be when we start competitions and we start going out and playing other schools,” he said.