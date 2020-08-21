PIAA leaves decisions to play up to the schools

The Pennsylvania Athletic Association approved the go ahead with fall sports but the decision to play will be up to school districts.

Portions of the release

“The Board believes the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor.

“The PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports and all student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible. The PIAA Board also voted that based on local school decisions, the PIAA will monitor school participation in fall sports and may pursue alternate solutions, if needed.

More on the decision will appear in the Aug. 22 edition.