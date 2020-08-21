PIAA meeting at 3 p.m. Friday to decide on fall sports

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) is conducting a Board of Directors meeting to make a decision on giving fall sports the green light Friday.

Athletes, coaches, parents, fans, and school administrators have been awaiting the decision after the PIAA postponed the start of the fall seasons by two weeks on Aug. 7. The decision came a day after Governor Wolf and the state Health Department recommended but did not mandate postponing all K-12 sports until January 2021.

Schools including Ridgway, Johnsonburg and Kane have had their required COVID-19 health and safety plans approved by their school boards and have been able to conduct voluntary workouts following said guidelines.

The PIAA and the state have been discussing the situation. Wolf has said the ultimate decision will boil down to individual school districts which are also tasked with opening their facilities for in-class learning.

An interesting twist was added Thursday when the Harrisburg School District announced it will not be playing fall sports, according to the Patriot-News.

“We have a tremendous amount of empathy and compassion for how this decision impacts our student athletes, especially our seniors,” said the acting Harrisburg Superintendent Chris Celmer in Thursday’s release. “However, the health and safety of our student athletes must be our first priority,” he added.

The release said regardless of what the PIAA does Friday the district will not play sports. “There are still far too many unknowns about how COVID-19 spreads and medically impacts young adults in order for us to feel as though it is safe for our athletes to participate,” Cellmer is quoted in the document which also urges the PIAA to move the fall sports to the spring. Other school districts in the Eastern part of the state including the Milton-Hershey district and Cheltenham have also called off the fall seasons.

Locally across District 9, there is optimism that some sort of season will be held if the PIAA green stamps playing. It will then be up to individual school districts to approve the move. Football practice is set to start Monday with the rest of the sports beginning official practice on Aug. 31. According to sources if seasons go forward in the area it will mean changes in original schedules that had football kicking off Aug. 28. Golf and cross country in some areas could have also started the same week. If everything plays out the football season could start as early as Sept. 11 with some sports starting the same week and others the following week. Area fall sports include football, soccer, cross country, golf, volleyball, and girls’ tennis. Teams could operate on a floating schedule based on the effect of COVID-19.

Also on Thursday, a “Let our Kids Play in PA” rally was held at the capitol in Harrisburg. The event was attended by over 200 people and was live-streamed. It was organized by two mothers of athletes.

A yes by the PIAA today will be a first step in beginning the process of again producing guidelines which include fans, schedules, travel distance, and much more. There is also the possibility of cancelation. Either way all involved will anxiously await today’s decision.