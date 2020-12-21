PIAA meeting today about winter sports practices

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) will vote today on easing mandatory pre-season practice requirements. The meeting is being held at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

With high school sports activity shut down by the state due to COVID 19, teams are currently idle and will be scrambling to get the mandatory 15 in before competing. The Ridgway and Johnsonburg school districts are currently shutdown until Jan. 11. Kane is due to return to in-person classes on Jan. 4. The regular season was to begin Dec. 11 and pre-season practice began on Nov. 20 but many schools across the Commenwealth have only been able to get limited mandatory practices in due to shutdowns prior to the statewide mandate.

The shutdown went into effect at midnight on Dec. 12 and continues to Jan. 4. The PIAA today will look to decrease the minimum number of mandatory practices to 10. The move will also go hand and hand with the rule the governing body adapted about additional practices beyond the 15 being required after shutdowns for schools that were able to get the 15 in. The rule requires an additional two practices before resuming play for shutdowns of more than seven days, three if more than 10 days, and four following shutdowns of more than 14 days.

The proposal reads as follows: “To attempt to develop a common theme for practices, where some school started, some did not and some had a partial start, the chart below illustrates a baseline to get 10 days of practice before competition. If schools started practice, they need to complete a combination of practices to get to 10 before a Contest is played. Those schools that completed a pre-season – some have already played a contest – must get minimally 4 practices to resume play. This change is reflective of some areas of the state are moving to a later January start and if we use the standard 15 preseason practices, they will probably not be able to get much of a season completed. 10 days or two weeks of workouts appear reasonable from health and safety standard to start. To assist those sports where the school has to utilize off campus (community or private facilities) for their hosting this sport (swimming, bowling, rifle) the requirement would be five (5) days, not ten (10) days. These changes are for 2020-21 winter sports only”.

The new requirements – practices completed – practices needed before competition: 0-10, 1-9, 2-8, 3-7, 4-6, 5-7, 6 or greater-4.

According to the meeting’s agenda the PIAA will also discuss a change in regular season deadlines, a change in district deadlines, and the allowance to continue competitions until March 27 without exceeding maximum number of competitions per sport.