Are you looking for something to do to stay active during the cold months? The Kane Pickleball group is always accepting new players. No skills, experience, or athletic ability are needed to participate. You can just show up with a pair of sneakers and a water bottle. If you are interested in playing pickleball, stop by the Community Center any Tuesday or Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Please bring a dry pair of sneakers to keep the wood floors from getting slippery. Once warm weather comes, pickleball will resume at the tennis courts in Evergreen Park.