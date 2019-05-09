Plan permits Kane police officers to live 25 miles away

The Kane Borough Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to endorse a plan to permit police officers to live up to 25 miles from Kane.

The proposal would require an amendment in the police contract, which now requires officers to live within a three-mile radius of Kane.

Extending the residency limit is seen as a way to recruit more highly qualified applicants for an upcoming civil service for police officer.

Kane now has three full-time policemen— Chief Heath Boyer and officers Derrick Snyder and Bill Nichols.

Council in December adopted a 2019 budget with money included to hire a fourth full-time officer.

A civil service test is planned to establish a list of job applicants.

Kane now employs part-time police officers and will continue to do for certain shifts even with a fourth policeman.