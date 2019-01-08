Planners endorse aid for Mt. Jewett, Kinzua Valley trail clubs

SMETHPORT — The McKean County Planning Commission approved a recommendation Tuesday for shale funds for two adjacent trail clubs.

Acting at a meeting at the 911 Emergency Communications Center near Smethport, the planners called for a 60-40 split in "greenways" money allocated to the county under the Marcellus Shale impact fee.

The "greenways" money totals just $37,301.

The planners recommended giving $22,380.60 to the Kinzua Valley Trail Club for a proposed trailhead near Route 219 at the Westline Road.

The planners also recommended giving $14,920.40 to the Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club for the replacement of sluice pipes on its proposed trail between Mt. Jewett and Lantz Corners. This trail is over the corridor for the defunct Knox and Kane Railroad.

These two trail clubs were among five applicants for the $37,301 in "greenways" money.

Kane, one of the five applicants, sought the full total for its proposed trail over the same abandoned rail corridor. The Kane trail project includes work on the wooden trestle along Wood Street (Route 6) and Biddle Street Extension.

The planners' recommendations will go to the McKean County Board of Commissioners. This board will decide how to allocate the "greenways" money, which is part of state Act 13 Marcellus Shale Impact Fee provided to the county.

The planners first scored the "greenways" applications with Kinzua Valley topping the list followed by the Mt. Jewett trail club.

The Kane project finished fourth in scoring among the five applications.

The planners also recommended two projects with $81,329 in shale revenue money allocated for bridges.

A total of $65,271.45 is slated for a bridge in Liberty Township. The balance of $16,057.55 is recommended for the Kent Hollow Bridge in Keating Township.

The commissioners also have the final decision on allocating the bridge money.

There were seven requests for the bridge portion of the shale money.