Planners receive ideas for enhancing Kane ‘gateway’

What can be done to enhance the appearance of the eastern “gateway” to Kane via Biddle Street (Route 6)?

Planners from Derck & Edson of Lititz, Pa. heard suggestions Thursday at a public meeting at the Thomas L. Kane Memorial Chapel on East Chestnut Street.

More than 50 attended the two-hour forum.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has approved a grant of $10,236 for the development of a $20,472 plan by Derck & Edson.

The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) has raised the “matching” funds, which include a $5,000 allocation from the Kane Rotary Club.