Planners receive ideas for enhancing Kane ‘gateway’
Thursday, July 25, 2019
KANE, PA
What can be done to enhance the appearance of the eastern “gateway” to Kane via Biddle Street (Route 6)?
Planners from Derck & Edson of Lititz, Pa. heard suggestions Thursday at a public meeting at the Thomas L. Kane Memorial Chapel on East Chestnut Street.
More than 50 attended the two-hour forum.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has approved a grant of $10,236 for the development of a $20,472 plan by Derck & Edson.
The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) has raised the “matching” funds, which include a $5,000 allocation from the Kane Rotary Club.
