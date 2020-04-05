Planning continues for Art In The Wilds in June

“The show must go on. Or, at least, the planning for it.”

That’s the word from Marilyn Blackmore, the executive director of Kane’s successful Art In The Wilds juried art show.

“But, at the same time we recognize the realities presented by the coronavirus pandemic and are working on some alternative plans,” she said.

The 14th annual art show, a popular event on the region’s summer calendar, is scheduled to be held in Kane’s Evergreen Park on June 27-28.

Organizers are hopeful that, since the traditional date of the fourth weekend in June for both Alumni Weekend and the art show fall late this year, the “social distancing” guidelines will have been eliminated and both events will be able to take place safely.

Art in the Wilds is the longest running juried art show in the Pennsylvania Wilds region and provides an economic boost to Kane, as well as surrounding communities.