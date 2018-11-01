Plea day again continued in 'girl kissing' case

SMETHPORT — A criminal case remains pending against a 65-year-old Kane man who is accused of hugging a Mt. Jewett girl and kissing her on the lips, court records show.

Carl Ardell Wilson Jr., 65, of 315 Tionesta Ave., Kane, appeared Thursday afternoon before McKean County Court President Judge John Pavlock for his re-scheduled "last day to plea" at the county courthouse in Smethport.

It appeared that the defendant was prepared to accept a guilty plea agreement read by Ashley Shade, assistant district attorney.

The agreement called for Wilson to plead guilty to a charge of corruption of minors. The alleged victim was 13 years old at the time of the incident.

Two other charges would be dropped under the plea agreement.

Before this agreement was finalized, there was a brief "sidebar" involving the judge, Shade, and Port Allegany attorney Dawn Fink, who is representing the defendant.

After the "sidebar" at the bench, the judge announced that the court would return to the case "shortly."

