Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tuesday election

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the 2019 general election featuring many local and county races.

Polls will close at 8 p.m.

New electronic voting machines will be in operation at most polls.

The local ballot includes races for seats on the Kane Borough Council and the Mt. Jewett Borough Council.

There also are contests for McKean County and Elk County positions.

Voters in 10 Kane area polling places will be electing five members of the nine-member Kane School Board. With only four candidates on the ballot, at least one school board seat will be filled with a write-in.

The Kane Borough Council race features six candidates for four four-year terms. The candidates include incumbents Katie Johnson, Tom Kase, Dave Walker and Scott Rudolph.