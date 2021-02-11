Port's Garzel too much for Lady Wolves

Port Allegany senior Bree Garzel entered Saturday's game in Kane 12 points shy of 1,000 for her career. She ended the day with 1,129 with 41 points in the Lady Gators 56-47 win over the Lady Wolves. Twenty-one of the points came from the foul line. Port improved to 11-5.

Sarri Swanson led Kane with 20 points. Audri Marconi added 12, Rainee Wright 11, Cora Jekielek 3, and Madi Koza one.

The loss dropped the Lady Wolves to 4-7. They will host 3-10 Johnsonburg on Monday.