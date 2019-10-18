Preparations underway for Nov. 5 general election

SMETHPORT — Preparations are underway for the Nov. 5 general election.

This year’s ballot will feature races for many county and municipal positions.

When voters arrive at the polls between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., they will see new electronic voting machines. McKean County has 96 of these new voting machines, according to Lisa Pratt, county director of elections.

The county poll workers recently underwent a training class in Smethport with the new voting machines.