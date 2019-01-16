Preparations underway for women's march in Bradford

BRADFORD — Preparations are underway for the Women's March to be held Saturday at Veteran’s Square in Bradford,

The event will coincide with the national Women's March in Washington, D.C. and sister marches across the country.

The event Saturday is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organized by a group of women from McKean County and spearheaded by Harriet Nevil of Eldred, the Bradford event hopes to raise the consciousness of issues that affect all women — such as, equal pay for equal work, reproductive health issues and sexual harassment in the workplace.

Women from McKean County as well as Elk, Cameron, Potter, Warren and Cattaraugus County, N.Y. are expected to participate in the event in Bradford.

Men are also welcome to join the women in what Nevil hopes will become an annual event.

The group will be marching around Veterans Square in Bradford.

For more information, contact Harriet Nevil at 598-5251 or email hnevil@gmail.com.