Kane Area School District notified families today that they have been notified of a presumed positive case of COVID-19 at Kane Area High School. Through our contact tracing protocol, we have identified and notified all families whose students have had close contact with the individual who is presumed positive.The individual, and anyone who had close contact with them, will not return to the building until the required isolation/quarantine time is over. If you have not been directly contacted by the school district, then your child has not been identified as a close contact. School will resume tomorrow for all other students and staff.