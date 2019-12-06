Proposed 2020 county budget carries 1 mill tax hike

SMETHPORT — The proposed 2020 budget for McKean County carries a 1 mill increase in the tax rate.

If this spending plan is finalized by the McKean County Board of Commissioners later this month, the tax rate will climb from 11.25 mills to 12.25 mills.

Under the proposed increase, residents would pay $12.25 for every $1,000 in assessed property valuation.

As an example, a property valued at $50,000 would have a tax increase from $562.50 to $612.50 under the proposed new tax rate of 12.25 mills.