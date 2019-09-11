Proposed federal aid budget includes ‘spot demolition’

SMETHPORT — Proposed uses for the next McKean County allotment of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds include $58,000 to continue a “spot demolition” program.

The “spot demolition” program in the past has been tapped several times to pay for the demolition of dilapidated houses and buildings in Kane and the surrounding area.

Chelsea Schwab, the community development program coordinator for the McKean County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, made a presentation Tuesday at a meeting of the McKean County Board of Commissioners.