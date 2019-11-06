Proposed Kane 2020 budget shows no tax hike
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
KANE, PA
There’s no tax increase in the proposed 2020 budget in Kane.
The proposal was discussed Wednesday at a Kane Borough Council workshop. Council could act to adopt a tentative budget at its business meeting next Wednesday. The meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the borough building is open to the public.
Once adopted, the tentative budget would be available for public inspection. Final action to approve a budget is expected at the Dec. 11 council meeting.
Category: