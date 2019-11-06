Proposed Kane 2020 budget shows no tax hike

There’s no tax increase in the proposed 2020 budget in Kane.

The proposal was discussed Wednesday at a Kane Borough Council workshop. Council could act to adopt a tentative budget at its business meeting next Wednesday. The meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the borough building is open to the public.

Once adopted, the tentative budget would be available for public inspection. Final action to approve a budget is expected at the Dec. 11 council meeting.