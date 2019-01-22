Proposed sewer sale awaits response from Kane council

It's now up to the Kane Borough Council to respond to a proposal to buy the Kane sewage system.

Pennsylvania American Water last July offered to buy the sewage system for $17,560,000.

The Kane Borough Authority last week re-affirmed its intent to accept this offer to keep the ball rolling.

A joint meeting was held Tuesday night at the Kane Fire Hall for the authority, borough council at the Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors.

More than 20 residents attended.

The main purpose of the 82-minute public meeting was to discuss the future of the authority and the division of sale proceeds between the borough and township.

After calling council into a private meeting in the "truck room" at the fire hall, borough solicitor Tony Alfieri said council is "not in a position tonight" to take action.

The Smethport attorney said he believes a council decision could come "relatively quickly" within the next three weeks.

"We have to get a consensus," he said.

Council's lone vote gave Alfieri permission to "negotiate" for the borough.

Council President Tom Kase endorsed this action along with Councilwomen Katie Johnson and Linda Kerek and Councilmen Dave Walker and Gary Schul.

Councilwomen Shana Snyder and Melanie Clabaugh did not attend the meeting.

Sean Hvizdzak, a Bradford attorney who is representing the township, presented a figure for Wetmore's share of the proposed deal.

He said the township is seeking 30 percent of the net proceeds.

In their only action Tuesday, Supervisors Steve Dyne, Elaine Bodistow and Steve Chittester endorsed this proposal.

Alfieri said council couldn't act Tuesday because it was the "first time" most of the council members have seen the proposed sale data.

He said a "majority" of the council thought the joint meeting Tuesday was merely an informational forum with no action to be taken.

Dyne is worried that a delay in approving the division of proceeds could lead Pennsylvania American to cancel the offer.

