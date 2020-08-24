PSFCA Director happy with PIAA decision

The executive director of the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Gary Cathell feels the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Association (PIAA) made the right choice in allowing schools to play fall sports. The decision was announced at Friday’s PIAA meeting. The vote was 25-5 to play.

The decision came two weeks after the PIAA put a two-week delay on beginning official practices and the season. The day before, Aug. 6, Governor Wolf and the State Department of Health recommended but did not mandate that K-12 sports be postponed until January 2021.

Cathell spoke about the decision during a phone interview Sunday. “It was a tough decision. They (PIAA) were able to see a lot of behind the scenes stuff and they did a great job putting things together. I know they really want the people who are not playing to know that they’ve not given up on them. I think everybody having a great experience in the fall or possibly at a later date is the most important priority,” the PSFCA director said.

Teams were able to begin voluntary workouts in July once school boards approved COVID-19 health and safety plans. Cathell feels schools following the guidelines, was a huge factor in the decision. “You can not only commend the PIAA but all the school districts. They have put so much effort and continue to so to try to get their [schools open]. They had to put together guidelines for teams to practice in the offseason along with everything else. The kids understand and want to play sports. They’ve followed the guidelines and right now things look pretty good with some of the statistics [the PIAA] are getting back about not having any incidents,” he said.

Area football teams are expected to begin the PIAA mandated Heat Acclimatization Week today and begin regular practice next week. Some sports can also begin this week while others will begin Aug. 31. Ridgway and Johnsonburg co-op in football, soccer, golf, cross country, and girls’ tennis. Each school has its own volleyball team. Kane competes in football, boys and girls soccer, golf, and cross country. The football season was to begin on Aug. 28 with Ridgway traveling to St. Mary and Kane hosting Moniteau. Golf and tennis matches were to begin this week as well. The other sports were set to begin competition after Labor Day.

While teams will begin official practice when approved by individual schools Kane Athletic Director Jason Barner sent an email Saturday stating competitions will not begin before Sept. 14 although practice will be conducted. After Friday's news of the go ahead with sports PIAA board member Aaron Struab who also is the District 9 chairman said schedules will be revamped. He said the district’s athletic directors will be meeting this week.

The PSFCA works with coaches across the state and with the PIAA. It also sponsors the highly touted Big 33 all-star game which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl and Clarion head coach Larry Wiser are the directors from District 9.

Note – more from Cathell’s interview will appear in Tuesday’s edition. Among items discussed are schools that have opted not to play football in the fall, scheduling, and college football.