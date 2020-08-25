PSFCA's Cathell talks upcoming season and COVID

During a Sunday phone interview, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Gary Cathell discussed a gambit of issues concerning the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (PIAA) announcement Friday giving the go-ahead for schools to play high school sports with approval from the individual school districts.

The PSFCA is made up of coaches and others involved with football throughout the state with members from the 12 PIAA districts. The organization worked closely with the PIAA and continues to so. Ridgway Elkers head coach Mark Heindl and Clarion’s Larry Wiser are the District 9 directors for the PSFCA. Cathell has been the executive of the organization going on eight years. He has also been running the highly touted Big 33 all-star game. The 2021 edition will be his fifth being in charge. The game was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s been in the association for over 30 years and has 35 years of coaching experience (27 as a head coach).

In Monday’s edition, Cathell discussed the PIAA decision and the outstanding work of school districts, coaches and, players with helping sway the decision to move forward by following all the COVID-19 guidelines while conducting voluntary workouts.

Today we take a look at other topics including teams staying in their geographical area to play, schools that opted to not play fall football, COVID-19, and college football.

Monday the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) superintendents released a joint statement saying schools in its coverage area of Elk, McKean, Cameron, and Potter counties are looking at geographical schedules and are hoping to begin play in three weeks.

“The athletic directors and high school principals are in the process of revising schedules in preparation for the individual District's proposals. The pandemic coordinators are revising fall sports health and safety plans and moving those plans forward for approval to each School Board. Per the PIAA's position, if each school's coaches, athletes, officials, and parents/guardians strictly adhere to the school district's health and safety plan for athletics, student-athletes, and coaches should be reasonably safe to play fall sports,” said a portion of the release which set a date of Sept. 14 for schools to begin competing if there are no further COVID-19 problems.

The football season was supposed to start Friday with Ridgway at St. Marys and Kane hosting Moniteau.

Cathell agrees with teams staying in their area but says that not all can do so. “Unfortunately there are a handful of schools (Class 4-A, 5-A, 6-A) that can’t stay that close to home and have to travel over the counties. However, sense-wise over the state teams want to stay in their areas,” Cathell said.

The PSFCA said teams that had canceled football before Friday’s PIAA decision perhaps may opt back in and said the coaches association will help in any way.

“Everything right now is being explored and investigated. You feel so terrible about what happened last year with those spring athletes losing their seasons and you don’t want to burden them with adding a new spring season [with other spring sports]. I’m a football advocate I want our schools to play and have the opportunity to play. It’s going to be investigated and again the PIAA has said they’ll try any means that they can to get these schools on the field. Hopefully, there may be some school districts that change their minds because everybody else is playing. The hybrid model that was put together basically allows them to start anytime they want. I know we’re all hoping that more schools may change their minds and come back or those that are teetering whether to stop or continue may decide to go ahead and play. It’s still a work in progress though.”

Cathell who is from the Pittsburgh area discussed the tough job districts have ahead of them of putting schedules together and acknowledged there could still be COVID related problems.

“The districts have their hands full on putting together schedules. You kind of never really know when a team may have to drop out and they’ll have to find other games.

“Things look pretty good with the summer months with some of the statistics that they (PIAA) are getting back about not having any incidents. I know we are going to have some but hopefully it’s not terrible and all the kids have a meaningful experience,” he said.

As for football in District 9 and the state, Cathell feels PA is still a hotbed for great players. “There is absolutely good football up your way (District 9). There’s good football everywhere no matter what classification schools compete in. Pennsylvania is still quite a football talented state,” he said.

The executive directer spoke again about the COVID situation in certain areas. “Geographic’s were heavy in the decisions that were made. Again the bigger areas are having a more difficult time with the virus but we’re happy at least one phase is starting and hopefully, we’ll have a good start to the season and possibly find some things out for schools that may start in the spring.”

Cathell discussed the possibilities of the Big 10 and PAC-12 perhaps taking another look at their decisions to drop competing in the fall.

“I’ll tell you what I’m not giving up hope for the Big 10 and PAC-12 to change their mind. I think the new testing procedure that has just happened and that has been approved by the FDA is and should have a big effect on that. They’re getting a lot of pressure to play so hopefully, we can see them get back in the mix. For right now though it looks like Pitt (ACC) is the only school that we are going to see play.”

The PSFCA executive director is pleased to have coach Heindl as a director. “I really just got to know Mark lately when he became a director. That’s one of the neat things about being on the state board, you get to know people from all across the Commonwealth. He’s a good guy and a hard worker. I really like him and he’s going to be a good addition to our board."