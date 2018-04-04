PSP investigates 5 fatal crashes throughout state over holiday weekend

Six people were killed in five crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police from March 30 through April 1. Alcohol was a factor in at least three of the holiday weekend crashes, according to investigators.

Troopers also made 359 arrests for driving under the influence, which is a slight increase from the 351 arrested for DUI during the same enforcement period in 2017.

PSP investigated 476 crashes over the long holiday weekend, including 143 that resulted in injury and 54 involving alcohol. In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 7,572 speeding citations, 489 seat belt citations, and 68 child safety seat citations.