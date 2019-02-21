Public forum is held on Kane parks management plan

A public forum on the Kane Parks System Management Plan was held Thursday evening at the Kane Fire Hall on Poplar Street.

The volunteer Kane Parks Commission hosted the meeting to gather public input on the plan and receive other suggestions for improving the parks.

Ned Karger, the first chairman of the Parks Commission created in 2015, joined with current chairman Garth Magnuson in unveiling a “power power” slide show presentation on the parks plan. Karger now serves as an adviser to the Parks Commission.

The commission last April presented the Kane Borough Council with a 27-page Parks System Management Plan and Recommendations. The plan is posted on the borough’s webpage on the internet. Copies of the plan also are available for viewing at the borough building on Bayard Street.

The Parks Commission is an advisory board for the borough council. The commission normally meets on the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the borough building. The meetings are open to the public.

The forum Thursday at the fire hall was scheduled to encourage more borough residents to come forward with ideas for the parks— Evergreen Park, Glenwood Park, Southover Park (Steve Jerman Memorial) and the mini-park at Chase and Dawson streets and Kinzua Avenue.

According to the management plan, less than $40,000 is appropriated in the Kane budget each year for park projects. This total does not include maintenance costs such as mowing and trash pickups.

Kane has been fortunate to find “partners” such as the Collins Companies Foundation, the Kane Rotary Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the McKean County Conservation District and other clubs and organizations to undertake projects in the parks.

Outside grants also have played a key role in park projects in Kane. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provided a major grant for the development of the new skate/bike ramps at Glenwood Park.

The parks receive a lot of attention on the annual KARE For Kane Day when hundreds of volunteers come forward to undertake many cleanup and maintenance projects.

Friday, May 10 is KARE For Kane Day this year.

“KARE For Kane is big for us,” Magnuson said in describing the importance of the event for maintaining Kane parks.

In addition to Magnuson, the Parks Commission includes Dan Farnsworth, Tom Hartman and Mike London. There is one vacancy. The board agreed Thursday to ask the borough council to appoint Mary Bizzak to fill this vacancy.

Some of the topics covered at the 75-minute forum Thursday:

