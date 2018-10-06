Pumpkin Walk held in Kane

Photo by Ted Lutz — The "Carved Pumpkin Walk" opened Friday at Evergreen Park in Kane and continues tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Looking over some of the 500 carved pumpkins on display are, left to right: Paul and Nancy Morgan of Kane and Janet Bard and Suzie Roberto, members of the Kane Garden Club. Bard is the chairman of the event. The Garden Club is the sponsor.Photo by Ted Lutz — The Kane High chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) is selling ice cream and popcorn at the "Carved Pumpkin Walk," which continues from 5-9 tonight at Evergreen Park in Kane. Taking part in the fundraiser at the Park Avenue pavilion are four freshmen, left to right: Abby Anderson, Maya Crowley, Sadie Walter and Sammi Hulings. High School teacher Lori Lewis is the SADD adviser.
Saturday, October 6, 2018
