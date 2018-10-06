Pumpkin Walk held in Kane

Photo by Ted Lutz — The Kane High chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) is selling ice cream and popcorn at the "Carved Pumpkin Walk," which continues from 5-9 tonight at Evergreen Park in Kane. Taking part in the fundraiser at the Park Avenue pavilion are four freshmen, left to right: Abby Anderson, Maya Crowley, Sadie Walter and Sammi Hulings. High School teacher Lori Lewis is the SADD adviser.
Saturday, October 6, 2018
