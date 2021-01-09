Rams' 30-20 win sends Seahawks to rare home loss

The Los Angeles Rams have ended Seattle's 10-game home winning streak in the playoffs with a 30-20 wild card win punctuated by five sacks and a pick-6 of Russell Wilson.

The third-seeded Seahawks pulled to 30-20 with 2:28 remaining on DK Metcalf's second touchdown catch of the game. But the Rams recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The win may have been costly: The Rams suffered key injuries to quarterback John Wolford, star Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp.

Wolford started but injured his neck in the fist quarter. And Jared Goff was pressed into duty less than two weeks since he had three pins surgically inserted into his broken right thumb.

Donald suffered a rib injury on a tackle of Russell Wilson after collecting two sacks and Kupp limped into the locker room after injuring his right knee in the closing minutes.

The Seahawks last lost a home playoff game in 2004 when they were beaten 27-20 by the then-St. Louis Rams.