Robert Kirkpatrick of Kane was a first-time donor at the recent Red Cross Blood Drive at the First United Methodist Church in Kane.

He is one of 20 to donate a “productive unit” of blood.

The goal for the Blood Drive was 24 units. A total of 23 showed up to donate blood, but there were three deferrals.

Judith M. Haight of Ludlow is the volunteer chairman of the Red Cross Blood Drive in Kane