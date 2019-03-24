Registration open for ‘bird dog challenge’ in May

The Allegheny Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society is once again offering its popular “bird dog challenge” for bird dogs and their owners in North Central Pennsylvania on Sunday, May 5.

The bird dog challenge will be held at the Rolfe Beagle Club in Johnsonburg, at 1016 Long Level Road. Registration will be limited to 20 bird dogs only so the quality of the event can be kept at a high level for all of the dogs and their owners.

Flight chukars will be released in managed warm-season grass fields and early successional brush, and then each dog will be given the chance to point or flush three chukars apiece and receive a score. Scores will be based on whether or not the dog is a flusher or a pointer. Dogs will be judged on retrieve if the chukar is harvested.

A special permit is needed from the Pennsylvania Game Commission in order to hold such an event and the Rolfe Beagle Club holds a permit. Lunch will be provided as part of the registration fee. Registration for one dog is $50; no owner may enter more than two dogs.

All entries must be received by May 1 in order to be registered for the bird dog challenge. Submit your name, phone number, email address, and the name of your dog, breed, and whether or not it is a pointer or flusher to the Rolfe Beagle Club at 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845. You may also register by e-mail at wlhab@windstream.net and mail your check.

All level of dogs are welcome as this is a FUN challenge. E-collars are permitted. “Hunter orange” clothing must be worn by all dog owners, handlers, and watchers in the field.

––

The Ruffed Grouse Society was founded in 1961 to promote and increase awareness of young forest management and to maintain suitable habitat that supports healthy populations of ruffed grouse, woodcock, deer and many songbird species that depend on forest diversity to survive and prosper.